Dowd, Troy Trojans square off against the Texas State Bobcats

Texas State Bobcats (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Thomas Dowd and Troy host DJ Hall and Texas State in Sun Belt play.

The Trojans have gone 3-1 at home. Troy averages 87.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in conference matchups. Texas State is 4-4 against opponents over .500.

Troy averages 87.5 points, 19.1 more per game than the 68.4 Texas State allows. Texas State has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Valdes is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.7 points for the Trojans. Dowd is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hall is averaging 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Mark Drone is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 85.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

