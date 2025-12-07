Doty and the Siena Saints host conference foe Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-5, 0-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (8-2, 1-0 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-5, 0-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (8-2, 1-0 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -17; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Canisius in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Saints have gone 3-1 in home games. Siena is seventh in the MAAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Justice Shoats averaging 5.1.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Siena’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Siena gives up.

The Saints and Golden Griffins face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Doty is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Saints. Shoats is averaging 13.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 49.5%.

Kahlil Singleton is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 11.8 points. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

