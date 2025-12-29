Doogan leads Richmond against Rhode Island

Richmond Spiders (11-3, 1-0 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (10-2, 1-0 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Richmond Spiders (11-3, 1-0 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (10-2, 1-0 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays Rhode Island after Maggie Doogan scored 30 points in Richmond’s 70-54 win over the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Rams are 5-1 in home games. Rhode Island is seventh in the A-10 scoring 69.1 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Spiders are 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is sixth in the A-10 with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Doogan averaging 7.0.

Rhode Island scores 69.1 points, 8.0 more per game than the 61.1 Richmond gives up. Richmond has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 36.9% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Spiders square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palmire Mbu is averaging 13 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Rams. Vanessa Harris is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Doogan averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 23.3 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

