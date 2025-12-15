Doogan leads Richmond against Bethune-Cookman after 24-point outing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7) at Richmond Spiders (8-3, 1-0 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts Bethune-Cookman…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7) at Richmond Spiders (8-3, 1-0 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts Bethune-Cookman after Maggie Doogan scored 24 points in Richmond’s 76-61 win over the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Spiders have gone 4-1 in home games. Richmond ranks second in the A-10 with 15.9 assists per game led by Doogan averaging 5.4.

The Wildcats are 0-5 on the road. Bethune-Cookman ranks eighth in the SWAC with 9.6 assists per game led by Jordan Brooks averaging 2.2.

Richmond averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman’s 33.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (40.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Doogan is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alexandria Johnson is averaging 7.9 points for the Wildcats. Daimoni Dorsey is averaging 7.7 points.

