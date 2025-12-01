Donate Bacchus, Corneilous Williams guide North Alabama past Jacksonville State 73-66

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Donte Bacchus had 19 points, Corneilous Williams added a double-double and North Alabama beat Jacksonville State…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Donte Bacchus had 19 points, Corneilous Williams added a double-double and North Alabama beat Jacksonville State 73-66 on Monday.

Bacchus also had nine rebounds for the Lions (4-4). Williams finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Canin Jefferson added 16 points.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil led the way for the Gamecocks (3-4) with 19 points and six rebounds. Anthony Bryant added 18 points and eight rebounds, while Jamar Franklin scored 15.

Williams scored 11 points in the first half and North Alabama went into the break trailing 34-26. The second half featured seven lead changes and was tied five times. Jefferson scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

