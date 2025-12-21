Donaldson, Shelton lead the way for Miami in 105-67 win over North Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tre Donaldson scored 21 points, Shelton Henderson added 20, and Miami rocked North Florida 105-67…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tre Donaldson scored 21 points, Shelton Henderson added 20, and Miami rocked North Florida 105-67 on Sunday.

The Hurricanes (11-2) had four more players score in double-figures. Malik Reneau scored 19 points, Tru Washington and Timotej Malovec 11 each and Salih Altuntas 10. Ernest Udeh Jr. had 14 rebounds and Donaldson contributed nine assists.

Miami’s lead was 24-22 near the 9-minute mark of the first half before Donaldson had a three-point play and also hit a jumper in a 7-0 run for the Hurricanes. Miami shot 59% in the first half and led 51-35 at the break. Henderson led with 13 points and Donaldson had 11.

Kamrin Oriol scored 20 first-half points for the Ospreys (2-10), including 13 of their last 16. He was 5-for-5 from 3-point distance in the half.

Miami continued to dominate in the second half, outscoring North Florida 42-19 over the first 14 minutes and 54-32 for the full 20 minutes.

Oriol finished with 29 points and made 7 of 10 3-pointers. Devin Hines added 11 points.

It was Miami’s first game since it was announced that sophomore Marcus Allen will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The Miami native played in eight games this season, averaging 18.9 minutes, 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Miami: The Hurricanes open their ACC schedule with a home game against Pittsburgh on Dec. 30.

North Florida: The Ospreys host Columbia on Dec. 2

