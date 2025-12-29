Donaldson leads Miami (FL) against Pittsburgh after 21-point outing

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-6) at Miami Hurricanes (11-2) Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Pittsburgh…

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-6) at Miami Hurricanes (11-2)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Pittsburgh after Tre Donaldson scored 21 points in Miami (FL)’s 105-67 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-0 in home games. Miami (FL) averages 89.5 points while outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-2 on the road. Pittsburgh averages 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Miami (FL) scores 89.5 points, 21.7 more per game than the 67.8 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Miami (FL) gives up.

The Hurricanes and Panthers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donaldson is averaging 15.1 points and 6.9 assists for the Hurricanes. Malik Reneau is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Corhen is averaging 13.2 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

