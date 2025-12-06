Donald leads West Georgia against South Carolina State after 23-point outing

West Georgia Wolves (4-2) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-8) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

West Georgia Wolves (4-2) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-8)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits South Carolina State after Asia Donald scored 23 points in West Georgia’s 83-63 win over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Lady Bulldogs are 2-4 on their home court. South Carolina State is second in the MEAC scoring 64.0 points while shooting 38.5% from the field.

The Wolves are 0-2 on the road. West Georgia is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

South Carolina State is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 40.7% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than South Carolina State has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaunice Reed is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.1 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Mya Byrd is averaging 9.7 points.

Donald is averaging 17.8 points for the Wolves. Jasmine Jones is averaging 16.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

