Domon leads Murray State against Southern Illinois after 20-point performance

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-7, 0-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-3, 2-0 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-7, 0-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-3, 2-0 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -6.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Southern Illinois after Roman Domon scored 20 points in Murray State’s 85-79 victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Racers have gone 6-0 at home. Murray State ranks sixth in the MVC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Fredrick King averaging 5.1.

The Salukis are 0-2 in MVC play. Southern Illinois is sixth in the MVC with 14.8 assists per game led by Quel’Ron House averaging 2.9.

Murray State averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 78.8 points per game, 0.7 more than the 78.1 Murray State allows to opponents.

The Racers and Salukis meet Monday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Jackson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Racers. Mason Miller is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

House is averaging 14.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Salukis. Drew Steffe is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 8-2, averaging 87.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Salukis: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.