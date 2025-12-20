Dodd and Appalachian State host Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (2-10, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Georgia State Panthers (2-10, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -10.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Georgia State after Alonzo Dodd scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 67-49 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-1 at home. Appalachian State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.6 assists per game led by Dodd averaging 3.3.

The Panthers are 0-1 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Appalachian State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State’s 35.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (37.9%).

The Mountaineers and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dodd is averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Mountaineers. Kasen Jennings is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Micah Tucker is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Malachi Brown is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

