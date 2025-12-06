Dixon’s 17 help Western Illinois beat Hannibal-La Grange 78-47

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Karyiek Dixon scored 17 points as Western Illinois beat Hannibal-La Grange 78-47 on Saturday. Dixon had…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Karyiek Dixon scored 17 points as Western Illinois beat Hannibal-La Grange 78-47 on Saturday.

Dixon had 11 rebounds for the Leathernecks (3-7). Antwaun Massey scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Tyran Cook had 10 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Griffin also scored 10 points.

Braylon Diggs led the way for the Trojans with 14 points.

