Dixon, Augillard combine for 47 to lead Milwaukee 88-87 over South Dakota State

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Dixon and Amar Augillard combined for 47 points as Milwaukee beat South Dakota State 88-87 on Friday.

Dixon poured in 24 points and contributed five rebounds for the Panthers (5-6). Augillard scored 23 points, shooting 7 for 16 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Danilo Jovanovich finished 8 of 10 from the field to finish with 17 points.

The Jackrabbits (7-7) were led by Jaden Jackson, who posted 23 points, five assists and two steals. South Dakota State also got 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists from Kalen Garry. Damon Wilkinson also had 18 points.

The Panthers led 39-38 at the half, using a 10-2 run to erase a seven-point deficit. They used a 9-0 run in the second half to turn a three-point deficit into a lead of six. They took the lead for good with 5:06 remaining.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

