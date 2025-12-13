Dillon Hunter helps Clemson overcome Mercer 70-63 for Brad Brownell’s 300th win with Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Dillon Hunter scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half when Clemson overtook Mercer…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Dillon Hunter scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half when Clemson overtook Mercer for a 70-63 win on Saturday and Brad Brownell’s 300 victory as the Tigers head coach.

Brownell is 300-199 at Clemson and 467-284 overall.

Nick Davidson added 12 points and Jestin Porter and Zac Foster scored 10 each. RJ Godfrey had nine points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (8-3), who were coming off losses to No. 10 BYU and No. 12 Alabama.

Memphis transfer Baraka Okojie scored 20 points, Zaire Williams 15 and Armani Mighty 10 for the Bears (7-3), who had a five-game win streak snapped.

Mercer led 58-55 led with eight minutes remaining, then went nearly seven minutes without another field goal as the Tigers scored 10 straight points, six from Porter. Mercer got within four with 32 seconds left, but Clemson finished the scoring with three free throws.

Mercer led 39-33 at halftime behind 10 points from Okojie and 64% shooting.

Clemson had a 22-6 advantage in bench points.

Mercer is at UCF on Wednesday.

Clemson is home against South Carolina on Tuesday.

