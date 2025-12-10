Dike leads Morehead State against No. 19 Notre Dame after 35-point game

Morehead State Eagles (4-5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2, 1-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (4-5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2, 1-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits No. 19 Notre Dame after Katie Dike scored 35 points in Morehead State’s 61-54 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Fighting Irish are 5-0 on their home court. Notre Dame scores 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-3 in road games. Morehead State is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Notre Dame averages 81.5 points, 9.6 more per game than the 71.9 Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Notre Dame allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Hidalgo is shooting 48.2% and averaging 25.9 points for the Fighting Irish. Vanessa de Jesus is averaging 9.6 points.

Dike is shooting 48.9% and averaging 13.9 points for the Eagles. Laura Toffali is averaging 13.2 points.

