DeVries and No. 22 Indiana host Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Indiana takes on Penn State after Tucker DeVries scored 26 points in Indiana’s 87-78 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Hoosiers are 6-0 in home games. Indiana ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by DeVries averaging 4.6.

The Nittany Lions are 1-0 on the road. Penn State averages 8.2 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Indiana averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Penn State allows. Penn State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Indiana gives up.

The Hoosiers and Nittany Lions match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Kayden Mingo is averaging 15 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Nittany Lions. Freddie Filione V is averaging 13.2 points.

