DeVries and Indiana take on the Chicago State Cougars in non-conference play

Chicago State Cougars (2-10) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tucker…

Chicago State Cougars (2-10) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tucker DeVries and Indiana host Marcus Tankersley and Chicago State in non-conference play.

The Hoosiers have gone 7-0 in home games. Indiana is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 85.6 points while shooting 49.2% from the field.

The Cougars are 1-9 in road games. Chicago State allows 84.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.2 points per game.

Indiana is shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 48.6% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 66.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 67.4 Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is scoring 18.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Hoosiers. DeVries is averaging 16.9 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Tankersley is averaging 14.7 points for the Cougars. CJ Ray is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.