DeVries and Indiana take on the Chicago State Cougars in non-conference play

Chicago State Cougars (2-10) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -36.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana and Chicago State square off in non-conference action.

The Hoosiers have gone 7-0 in home games. Indiana is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 85.6 points while shooting 49.2% from the field.

The Cougars are 1-9 in road games. Chicago State is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Indiana is shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 48.6% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 46.7% and averaging 18.5 points for the Hoosiers. Tucker DeVries is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Tankersley is shooting 45.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Cougars. Doyel Cockrill III is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

