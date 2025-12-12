DeVillasee and Cincinnati host UNLV

UNLV Lady Rebels (5-4) at Cincinnati Bearcats (4-6) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts UNLV after Caliyah…

UNLV Lady Rebels (5-4) at Cincinnati Bearcats (4-6)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts UNLV after Caliyah DeVillasee scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 77-70 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Bearcats are 2-3 in home games. Cincinnati is seventh in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 37.3 rebounds. Kylie Torrence paces the Bearcats with 6.4 boards.

The Lady Rebels are 1-3 on the road. UNLV is second in the MWC with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Meadow Roland averaging 9.9.

Cincinnati’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UNLV allows. UNLV averages 65.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 70.2 Cincinnati gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 18.6 points and 1.8 steals. DeVillasee is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.2 points.

Jasmyn Lott is averaging 13.8 points for the Lady Rebels. Roland is averaging 13.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.