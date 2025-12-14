Detroit Mercy visits Purdue Fort Wayne following Hadnot’s 28-point performance

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-6, 1-1 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday,…

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-6, 1-1 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Detroit Mercy after Corey Hadnot II scored 28 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 80-65 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Mastodons have gone 6-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is sixth in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 78.8 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The Titans have gone 2-0 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s average of 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Purdue Fort Wayne has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

The Mastodons and Titans square off Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hadnot is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Maximus Nelson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

TJ Nadeau averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Ayden Carter is averaging 12.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

