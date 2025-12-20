Detroit Mercy secures 91-60 victory against Siena Heights

DETROIT (AP) — TJ Nadeau scored 20 points as Detroit Mercy beat Siena Heights 91-60 on Saturday. Nadeau shot 6…

DETROIT (AP) — TJ Nadeau scored 20 points as Detroit Mercy beat Siena Heights 91-60 on Saturday.

Nadeau shot 6 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Titans (5-7, 2-1 Horizon League). Keshawn Fisher scored 12 points (5-of-6 shooting) and added six rebounds. Nate Johnson had 12 points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 8 for 13 from the line.

Jonas Tester finished with 20 points for the NAIA Member Saints. Jack Olis added nine points and three steals for Siena Heights, and George Kalatzis had nine points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

