Derrian Ford scores 24 to help Temple cruise past St. Francis 95-67

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Derrian Ford scored 24 points as Temple beat St. Francis 95-67 on Sunday.

Ford also had six rebounds for the Owls (6-5). Aiden Tobiason had 19 points on 6-for-9 shooting with four 3-pointers. Gavin Griffiths made 5 of 8 from beyond the arc and scored 17.

Skylar Wicks finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Red Flash (2-9). Zion Russell added 14 points and seven assists. Gestin Liberis pitched in with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Temple took the lead with 19:08 left in the first half and did not trail again. Griffiths led the team in scoring with 14 points for a 47-24 at the break.

