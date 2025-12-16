DePaul visits UIC, aims to end road losing streak

DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-2 Big East) at UIC Flames (5-5, 1-0 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-2 Big East) at UIC Flames (5-5, 1-0 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hits the road against UIC looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Flames have gone 2-2 at home. UIC has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Blue Demons are 0-4 on the road. DePaul is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

UIC’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.3 per game DePaul allows. DePaul has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 39.3% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Coleman is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Flames. Jessica Carrothers is averaging 17.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Katie Novik is averaging 12.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Blue Demons. Alayna West is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

