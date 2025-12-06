DePaul plays UAPB following McClure’s 22-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-8) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-3) Chicago; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-8) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-3)

Chicago; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -24.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts UAPB after Kruz McClure scored 22 points in DePaul’s 96-63 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Blue Demons are 4-2 in home games. DePaul averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Golden Lions are 1-8 in road games. UAPB gives up 94.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 25.5 points per game.

DePaul averages 77.8 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 94.1 UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 68.6 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 70.9 DePaul gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: McClure averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. CJ Gunn is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.9 points.

Quion Williams is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Jaquan Scott is averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.