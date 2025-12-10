DePaul hosts UMass Lowell after Larsson’s 22-point outing

UMass Lowell River Hawks (4-5) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-2 Big East) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (4-5) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-2 Big East)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell plays DePaul after Sabrina Larsson scored 22 points in UMass Lowell’s 60-43 victory against the New Haven Chargers.

The Blue Demons have gone 2-4 in home games. DePaul has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The River Hawks have gone 2-4 away from home. UMass Lowell is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

DePaul makes 38.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than UMass Lowell has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). UMass Lowell averages 57.0 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 71.5 DePaul allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is scoring 12.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Blue Demons. Natiah Nelson is averaging 8.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49.4%.

Jaini Edmonds is shooting 31.0% and averaging 10.1 points for the River Hawks. Paris Gilmore is averaging 9.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

