DePaul hosts Ball and No. 5 UConn

UConn Huskies (11-1, 1-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (8-4, 0-1 Big East) Chicago; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UConn Huskies (11-1, 1-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (8-4, 0-1 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -14.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn visits DePaul after Solomon Ball scored 26 points in UConn’s 79-60 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Blue Demons have gone 6-2 in home games. DePaul has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies have gone 1-0 against Big East opponents. UConn has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

DePaul makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). UConn averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game DePaul allows.

The Blue Demons and Huskies meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Blue Demons. Layden Blocker is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ball is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

