DePaul faces St. John’s, seeks to end 4-game slide

DePaul Blue Demons (3-12, 0-4 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (12-3, 2-2 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul enters the matchup with St. John’s as losers of four games in a row.

The Red Storm are 6-1 on their home court. St. John’s ranks sixth in the Big East with 15.7 assists per game led by Shaulana Wagner averaging 5.6.

The Blue Demons have gone 0-4 against Big East opponents. DePaul averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

St. John’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 60.6 points per game, 0.5 more than the 60.1 St. John’s gives up.

The Red Storm and Blue Demons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janeya Grant averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Brooke Moore is shooting 58.2% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Katie Novik is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Ally Timm is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 52.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

