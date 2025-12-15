DePaul Blue Demons face the No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm, aim for 4th straight win

DePaul Blue Demons (8-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (6-3) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul will…

DePaul Blue Demons (8-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (6-3)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against No. 22 St. John’s.

The Red Storm have gone 5-1 at home. St. John’s averages 88.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 1-0 on the road. DePaul is ninth in the Big East scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

St. John’s averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.7 per game DePaul allows. DePaul averages 77.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the 73.0 St. John’s gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oziyah Sellers is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 11.9 points. Bryce Hopkins is shooting 52.4% and averaging 14.9 points.

CJ Gunn is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Blue Demons. Layden Blocker is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

