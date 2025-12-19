Denver visits Northern Colorado after Johnson’s 24-point outing

Denver Pioneers (6-7) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-2) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays Northern Colorado…

Denver Pioneers (6-7) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-2)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays Northern Colorado after Carson Johnson scored 24 points in Denver’s 129-93 win over the UC-Colorado Springs Mountain Lions.

The Bears are 4-0 in home games. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky averaging 87.6 points and is shooting 50.9%.

The Pioneers have gone 2-5 away from home. Denver ranks sixth in the Summit League with 11.9 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 2.9.

Northern Colorado is shooting 50.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 50.6% Denver allows to opponents. Denver scores 9.1 more points per game (83.9) than Northern Colorado gives up to opponents (74.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is averaging 17.3 points and 6.1 assists for the Bears. Zack Bloch is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Burke is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 87.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 87.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.