Denver plays North Dakota after Watts’ 32-point showing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-10) at Denver Pioneers (6-7)

Denver; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces North Dakota after Coryn Watts scored 32 points in Denver’s 76-71 win against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Pioneers have gone 5-2 at home. Denver ranks fifth in the Summit with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Murrell averaging 4.1.

The Fighting Hawks are 0-4 in road games. North Dakota is the Summit leader with 30.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ava Miller averaging 7.2.

Denver is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 38.8% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 56.5 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 63.9 Denver allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watts is averaging 20.1 points and 2.2 steals for the Pioneers. Laia Monclova is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Mackenzie Hughes is averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Fighting Hawks. Walker Demers is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

