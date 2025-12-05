Denver hosts Dos Santos and Idaho

Idaho Vandals (7-2) at Denver Pioneers (3-5) Denver; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Denver after Debora Dos…

Idaho Vandals (7-2) at Denver Pioneers (3-5)

Denver; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Denver after Debora Dos Santos scored 22 points in Idaho’s 92-89 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Pioneers are 2-1 in home games. Denver is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Vandals are 1-1 on the road. Idaho averages 85.0 points while outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game.

Denver is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 37.2% Idaho allows to opponents. Idaho averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Denver allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coryn Watts averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Laia Monclova is shooting 36.7% and averaging 9.3 points.

Hope Hassmann is averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Vandals. Kyra Gardner is averaging 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.