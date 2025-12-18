Denver hosts Cal Baptist after Monclova’s 30-point outing

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-5) at Denver Pioneers (5-7) Denver; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on Cal Baptist…

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-5) at Denver Pioneers (5-7)

Denver; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on Cal Baptist after Laia Monclova scored 30 points in Denver’s 80-53 win against the Colorado Christian Cougars.

The Pioneers are 4-2 on their home court. Denver is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lancers are 2-3 in road games. Cal Baptist ranks fourth in the WAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Filipa Barros averaging 2.8.

Denver makes 37.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (35.0%). Cal Baptist scores 5.4 more points per game (68.7) than Denver allows to opponents (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Coryn Watts is averaging 19.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Pioneers. Monclova is averaging 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the last 10 games.

Barros is averaging 8.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Lancers. Lauren Olsen is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.