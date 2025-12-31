Denver hosts Branch and UMKC

UMKC Roos (3-11) at Denver Pioneers (7-8) Denver; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -10.5; over/under is 157.5…

UMKC Roos (3-11) at Denver Pioneers (7-8)

Denver; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -10.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits Denver after Karmello Branch scored 21 points in UMKC’s 91-78 victory over the McPherson.

The Pioneers have gone 4-2 at home. Denver averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Roos are 0-8 in road games. UMKC ranks eighth in the Summit League shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

Denver is shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 47.8% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC averages 71.5 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 85.3 Denver allows to opponents.

The Pioneers and Roos meet Wednesday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Johnson is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 17.7 points. Jeremiah Burke is averaging 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jayson Petty is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Roos. Branch is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 88.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points per game.

Roos: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

