Dent and Saint Mary’s (CA) host Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-2, 1-0 MVC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-2) Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-2, 1-0 MVC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-2)

Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -11.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays Northern Iowa after Joshua Dent scored 24 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 88-75 win against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Gaels have gone 7-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks second in the WCC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Andrew McKeever averaging 5.8.

The Panthers have gone 2-0 away from home. Northern Iowa is 8-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.9 turnovers per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Northern Iowa averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Lewis is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 15 points. Paulius Murauskas is averaging 18.3 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Leon Bond III is averaging 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.