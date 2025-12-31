Dennis Parker Jr. scores 24 points, Radford wins 76-69 against South Carolina Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Dennis Parker Jr. had 24 points in Radford’s 76-69 victory over South Carolina Upstate in a…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Dennis Parker Jr. had 24 points in Radford’s 76-69 victory over South Carolina Upstate in a Big South Conference opener on Wednesday.

Parker also contributed seven rebounds for the Highlanders (8-8). Jaylon Johnson scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Del Jones finished with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Carmelo Adkins led the way for the Spartans (8-8) with 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals. South Carolina Upstate also got 16 points from Mason Bendinger. Karmani Gregory finished with 16 points and two steals.

