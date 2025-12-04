Denker’s 22 help Northern Colorado take down Omaha 75-70

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Quinn Denker had 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 75-70 win over Omaha on Wednesday. Denker also…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Quinn Denker had 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 75-70 win over Omaha on Wednesday.

Denker also contributed eight assists and three steals for the Bears (8-1). Brock Wisne scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Ibu Yamakazi finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

Ja’Sean Glover led the way for the Mavericks (3-7) with 26 points and six rebounds. Lance Waddles added 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Omaha. Brock Scholl also recorded nine points, six rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

