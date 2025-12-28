Denker scores career-high 33 points to lead Northern Colorado to stunning 86-81 win over Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Quinn Denker scored a career-high 33 points on 12-for-18 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and distributed eight…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Quinn Denker scored a career-high 33 points on 12-for-18 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and distributed eight assists and Northern Colorado pulled the road upset beating Colorado 86-81 on Sunday.

Ibu Yamazaki scored 19 points and Brock Wisne scored 13 for Northern Colorado.

Reserve true freshman Isaiah Johnson scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half, Barrington Hargress scored 18 points, Bangot Dak 16 and Sebastian Rancik 14 for Colorado.

Yamazaki made a pair of foul shots with 23 seconds left to give Northern Colorado an 84-81 lead. On the Buffs next possession, Rancik missed a 3-point attempt, and after securing the offensive rebound, Johnson also missed a 3 attempt to tie it.

Denker made two foul shots with nine seconds left to seal it. His short turnaround with 42 seconds gave the Bears the lead for good at 82-80.

Northern Colorado built a 17-7 lead when Denker made a jump shot with 12:36 left before halftime. Johnson countered with consecutive layups and added a three-point play following a layup from Hargress to get Colorado within 19-18.

Neither team led by more than four points from there and Northern Colorado led 37-35 at intermission.

With the win, the Bears (10-3) snapped a 13-game losing streak against Colorado (10-3) which leads the all-time series (25-19) dating to Jan. 25, 1918.

The Buffs fell to 0-2 against state rivals. Colorado State beat Colorado 91-86 in Fort Collins on Dec. 6.

Up Next

Northern Colorado begins Big Sky Conference action on New Year’s Day.

The Buffs start Big 12 Conference play on Saturday at Arizona State.

