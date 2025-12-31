Denker leads Northern Colorado against Montana State

Northern Colorado Bears (10-3) at Montana State Bobcats (6-7) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes…

Northern Colorado Bears (10-3) at Montana State Bobcats (6-7)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on Montana State after Quinn Denker scored 33 points in Northern Colorado’s 86-81 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bobcats are 3-1 in home games. Montana State is eighth in the Big Sky with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian King averaging 3.6.

The Bears are 5-1 on the road. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky with 18.1 assists. Denker leads the Bears with 6.3.

Montana State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Montana State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick McMahon is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bobcats. Davian Brown is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Denker is averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 assists for the Bears. Brock Wisne is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

