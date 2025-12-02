Live Radio
Deniusas scores 25, UT Martin beats Charleston Southern 73-56

The Associated Press

December 2, 2025, 7:15 PM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Matas Deniusas had 25 points in UT Martin’s 73-56 win against Charleston Southern on Tuesday.

Deniusas shot 6 for 16 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Skyhawks (6-2). Filip Radakovic scored 16 points. Andrija Bukumirovic finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Luke Williams finished with 19 points for the Buccaneers (5-5). Charleston Southern also got 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists from Brycen Blaine. Jaquias Franklin added eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

