Demirel leads Grand Canyon against Coastal Carolina after 22-point outing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-4) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -15.5; over/under…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-4)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -15.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on Coastal Carolina after Efe Demirel scored 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 84-78 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Antelopes have gone 4-1 at home. Grand Canyon is third in the MWC in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Nana Owusu-Anane paces the Antelopes with 10.0 boards.

The Chanticleers are 2-4 on the road. Coastal Carolina is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

Grand Canyon makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Coastal Carolina’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Henley is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 10.3 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 41.3%.

Rasheed Jones averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Joshua Beadle is averaging 14.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

