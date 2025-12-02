Demarion Burch scores 23 as Bradley defeats Washington State 64-60

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Demarion Burch led Bradley with 23 points and Ahmet Jonovic sealed the victory with a dunk…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Demarion Burch led Bradley with 23 points and Ahmet Jonovic sealed the victory with a dunk with 21 seconds remaining as the Braves defeated Washington State 64-60 on Tuesday.

Burch shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the line for the Braves (5-4). Montana Wheeler scored 15 points and Jaquan Johnson added 10.

Ace Glass led the Cougars (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Eemeli Yalaho added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Washington State. Tomas Thrastarson finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Burch scored 12 points in the first half and Bradley went into the break trailing 29-28. Burch scored a team-high 11 points for Bradley in the second half. Bradley outscored Washington State by five points over the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

