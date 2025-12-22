Live Radio
Dejour Reaves scores 19 to lead Fordham over New Haven 65-47

The Associated Press

December 22, 2025, 2:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Dejour Reaves had 19 points to help Fordham defeat New Haven 65-47 on Monday.

Reaves went 9 of 13 from the field for the Rams (9-4). Rikus Schulte scored nine points and added 13 rebounds and four steals. Jack Whitbourn finished 3 of 5 from the floor and scored eight.

Jabri Fitzpatrick led the way for the Chargers (5-7) with 10 points and Andre Pasha scored eight.

Fordham took the lead with 1:46 left in the first half and did not trail again. Reaves led the team with 10 points for a 29-23 advantage at the break. Fordham used a 9-0 run in the second half to make it 45-30.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

