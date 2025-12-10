Decker leads Liberty against NC State after 20-point game

Liberty Flames (6-2) at NC State Wolfpack (6-3) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -13.5;…

Liberty Flames (6-2) at NC State Wolfpack (6-3)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -13.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits NC State after Brett Decker Jr. scored 20 points in Liberty’s 92-50 win over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Wolfpack have gone 5-0 in home games. NC State is third in the ACC scoring 89.2 points while shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Flames play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Liberty scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 20.4 points per game.

NC State averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Liberty allows. Liberty has shot at a 54.7% clip from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul McNeil averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Darrion Williams is shooting 53.9% and averaging 16.7 points.

Decker is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 14.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

