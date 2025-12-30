de Vries leads Miami (OH) against Kent State after 20-point showing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-4) at Kent State Golden Flashes (5-7, 0-1 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-4) at Kent State Golden Flashes (5-7, 0-1 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Kent State after Ilse de Vries scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 66-50 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Golden Flashes are 3-0 on their home court. Kent State is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The RedHawks have gone 3-3 away from home. Miami (OH) is second in the MAC with 17.1 assists per game led by Tamar Singer averaging 6.9.

Kent State averages 69.3 points, 9.6 more per game than the 59.7 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The Golden Flashes and RedHawks face off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt is averaging 15.3 points for the Golden Flashes. Janae Tyler is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Amber Scalia averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Amber Tretter is shooting 51.0% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.