Davius Loury scores 17 as CSU Northridge downs La Sierra 88-53

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Davius Loury had 17 points in Cal State Northridge’s 88-53 win against La Sierra on Friday.

Loury added five rebounds and three steals for the Matadors (7-5, 1-1 Big West Conference). Josiah Davis scored 16 points while going 6 of 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Larry Hughes Jr. finished with 14 points.

The Golden Eagles were led in scoring by Stephen Perry, who finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

