Davis scores 30, LIU defeats Lehigh 87-82

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Malachi Davis put up 30 points as LIU beat Lehigh 87-82 on Saturday.

Davis also had 10 rebounds, seven assists, and five steals for the Sharks (5-4). Jamal Fuller scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Greg Gordon finished 7 of 13 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

The Mountain Hawks (3-8) were led by Hank Alvey, who recorded 26 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Lehigh also got 22 points from Nasir Whitlock. Andrew Urosevic also recorded 14 points.

LIU used an 8-0 second-half run to break a 73-73 tie and take the lead at 81-73 with 1:19 left in the game. Davis scored 14 second-half points.

