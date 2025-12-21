Davis scores 27 as Hofstra takes down Quinnipiac 74-66

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 27 points as Hofstra beat Quinnipiac 74-66 on Sunday. Davis shot 10 of…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 27 points as Hofstra beat Quinnipiac 74-66 on Sunday.

Davis shot 10 of 20 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Pride (9-4). Preston Edmead shot 6 for 20 (3 for 12 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. German Plotnikov shot 2 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. Biggie Patterson added 11 points.

The Bobcats (9-4) were led by Keith Mcknight, who posted 19 points and seven rebounds. Quinnipiac also got 12 points from Tai Turnage. Amarri Monroe had 11 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. The Bobcats broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

The second half featured nine lead changes and was tied nine times before Hofstra secured the victory. Edmead scored 18 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

