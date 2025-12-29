Davis scores 22 in Hofstra’s 86-72 win over Campbell

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 22 points as Hofstra beat Campbell 86-72 on Monday. Davis added five rebounds…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 22 points as Hofstra beat Campbell 86-72 on Monday.

Davis added five rebounds and seven assists for the Pride (10-4, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Preston Edmead scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Joshua DeCady shot 6 for 11 to finish with 15 points.

Jeremiah Johnson led the way for the Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1) with 25 points and two steals. Campbell also got 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals from Dovydas Butka. Tasos Cook also put up 12 points.

Hofstra took the lead with 12:05 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. DeCady led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put the Pride up 49-31 at the break. Hofstra was outscored by Campbell in the second half by a four-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Davis led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

