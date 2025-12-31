Davis scores 12 off the bench, Memphis downs North Texas 57-48

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Zachary Davis scored 12 points off of the bench to help lead Memphis past North Texas…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Zachary Davis scored 12 points off of the bench to help lead Memphis past North Texas 57-48 on Wednesday.

Davis also had six rebounds for the Tigers (6-7). Sincere Parker went 5 of 6 from the field to add 10 points. Dug McDaniel had nine points and shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Mean Green (9-5) were led by Je’Shawn Stevenson, who recorded 20 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Memphis entered halftime up 28-16. McDaniel paced the team in scoring in the first half with seven points. Memphis was outscored by North Texas in the second half by one point, with Davis scoring a team-high 10 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.