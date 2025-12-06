Davis leads Hofstra against Pittsburgh after 24-point outing

Hofstra Pride (5-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-4) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits Pittsburgh after Cruz Davis…

Hofstra Pride (5-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-4)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits Pittsburgh after Cruz Davis scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 72-70 loss to the Columbia Lions.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 at home. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pride are 2-4 on the road. Hofstra averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Pittsburgh makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Hofstra scores 8.9 more points per game (77.0) than Pittsburgh allows to opponents (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Corhen is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Damarco Minor is averaging 11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.7%.

Davis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Preston Edmead is averaging 15 points and 5.3 assists.

