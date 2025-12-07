Davis’ career-hight 36 points sends Hofstra careening past stunned Pitt 80-73

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cruz Davis scored a career-high 36 points on 14-of-25 shooting with five 3-pointers and Hofstra was in…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cruz Davis scored a career-high 36 points on 14-of-25 shooting with five 3-pointers and Hofstra was in control most of the way in beating Pitt 80-73 on Sunday.

It was the first meeting between the two teams.

Davis added seven assists and his 14 baskets were nearly half of Hofstra’s total as it shot 53% (29 of 55). Victory Onuetu was the only other Pride (6-4) player in double figures with 10 points.

Pitt (5-5) reserve Brandin Cummings poured in a career-high 34 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 5 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Barry Dunning Jr. was the only Pitt starter in double figures with 13 points. Pitt led for only 1:32.

A Dunning 3 brought the Panthers into a tie at 16 with 8:59 before halftime. Hofstra responded by outscoring Pitt 20-7 to close the first half and led 36-23 at the break.

Onuetu started the second half with a layup and a dunk on a fast break and Hofstra reached its biggest lead at 40-23. Pitt responded with a 24-10 outburst that lasted nearly seven minutes and drew within 50-47 but never got closer.

With the win, Hofstra — of the Colonial Athletic Association — moved its all-time record against Atlantic Coast Conference members to 6-36.

Prior to Sunday, the Pride’s most recent win against the ACC was an 82-77 win over Florida State during the 2015-16 season at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Up Next

Hofstra hosts Division III Old Westbury on Wednesday.

Pitt travels to face Villanova on Saturday,

